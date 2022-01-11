Ryan Day officially hires Justin Frye as new offensive line coach

When Ohio State parted ways with Greg Studrawa as their offensive line coach the name of current UCLA offensive line coach Justin Frye was immediately mentioned as a probable replacement for Studrawa. Ryan Day has now made it official.

According to an OSU press release Frye is now officially on the OSU staff. Frye has spent the last four years at UCLA as their offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. He is a 15-year college coaching veteran. Frye’s job description will also include the title associate head coach for offense.

Frye is a native of Elwood, Indiana who graduated from Indiana University in 2006. He played his collegiate football at the Indiana.

In 2021 under Frye’s direction UCLA ranked 14th nationally in rushing offense with an average of 215 yards per game. In 2020 they averaged 230.6 yards per game to rank 12th nationally. In 2021 UCLA led the Pac-12 in scoring averaging 36.5 yards points per game.

Day and Frye worked together for two seasons at Boston College, in 2013 and 2014. Day and Frye also worked together in 2011 at Temple University. Frye was a graduate assistant coach working with the offensive line at the University of Florida in 2009 and 2010.

