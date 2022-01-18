Second half surge fuels Buckeye blowout over IUPUI, 83-37

It took No. 19 Ohio State (12-4) a half to really get it all together, but when they finally did they absolutely dominated IUPUI (1-15).

The Buckeyes opened the game by scoring the first nine points to take a 9-0 lead, but seemed to go flat after that and had trouble maintaining that lead. An IUPUI run coming out of a timeout cut the lead to just four at 9-5, Most of the remainder of the half was played relatively even with the OSU lead varying from five to 12 points. OSU led by eight at 30-22 with 2:54 remaining in the half and went on a 7-2 run to close out the half leading by 13 at 37-24.

In the second half the Buckeyes looked like a different team. They opened the half with a 15-4 over the first 4:33 of the second half. From that point on they never really looked back and steadily stretched their lead with a combination of harassing defense and some long-awaited good shooting from three point range. The Buckeyes got to a 30 point lead with 5:47 remaining in the game on a three by Justin Ahrens. IUPUI did not score a single point over the last 5:47. OSU’s biggest lead of the night came on the final make of the game, a three point field goal by Jimmy Sotos.

Eleven Buckeyes saw action in the game and all eleven scored. Sophomore Eugene Brown came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points and be the leading scorer in the game. Brown also contributed four rebounds. E.J. Liddell registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cedric Russell also reached double figures by coming off the bench and scoring 12 points on four of five shooting from three point range.

As a team OSU was 11 of 23 from three point range for 47.8 percent. The Buckeyes shot 57.1 percent overall from the field. IUPUI was 3 of 13 from three for 23.1 percent and 32.5 percent from the field overall.

The Buckeyes committed just eight turnovers while IUPUI turned the ball over 21 times.

Photo of Eugene Brown courtesy Ohiostatebuckeyes.com