COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s new assistant coaches met with the media for the first time on Monday.

You can watch clips from the interviews below to hear about why they chose to come to Ohio State, how they have adjusted, their relationships with Ryan Day, and philosophy on coaching the Buckeyes.

Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles

Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach Tim Walton

Offensive Line Coach Justin Frye