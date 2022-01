PASADENA, Calif. — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, and a handful of Ohio State players met with the media outside of the locker room immediately following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 win in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

You can watch clips of the interviews below.

Ryan Day

Kevin Wilson

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

LB/TE Cade Stover

SAF Bryson Shaw

Photo courtesy of Ohio State football