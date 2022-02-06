Buckeyes cruise to win over Maryland, 82-67

COLUMBUS – No. 16 Ohio State (14-5, 7-3) trailed once at 2-0 but then led the rest of the game in cruising to an 82-67 win over Maryland (11-12, 3-9).

Ohio State established a double-digit lead at 17-6 on a drive by Jamari Wheeler and the Terrapins were never really able to mount a serious threat thereafter. The Buckeyes led by 13 at 42-29 at the half time intermission. OSU’s largest lead was 22 points at 58-36. The closest Maryland got was 11 with 5:39 remaining to play in the game.

Ohio State was led in scoring by forward E.J. Liddell with 24 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field and four of six shooting from the free throw line. Liddell was two of four from three point range. The scoring numbers do not tell the whole story of Liddell’s game. He also had 11 rebounds for a double-double and maybe most impressively contributed five assists and no turnovers. He also had a blocked shot.

Liddell’s statistics dominated the story of the game, but it was also a huge breakout game for guard Justin Ahrens. Ahrens is a great shooter who has been mired in a horrific shooting slump. Normally a starter, he came off the bench against Maryland and contributed immediately. He hit his first three three-point attempts and was four of seven from three for the game. He added two free throws to score 14 points in the game.

The only other Buckeye to reach double figures in scoring was center Zed Key. Key was somewhat of a non-factor in OSU’s last outing, a loss at Purdue, but came out smoking against Maryland. Key scored six of OSU first nine points to establish a presence in the post that helped every other aspect of the OSU offense. Key finished the game with 14 points on six of seven shooting from the field and two of four from the free throw line. He also contributed seven rebounds.

Overall the Buckeyes shot it very well. They made 50.8% of their attempts from the field including 11 of 26 (42.3%) from three point range.

The Terrapins did not shoot well, making 39% for their field goal attempts, though the did make a respectable 34.9% from three (10 of 29).

Maryland was led in scoring by forward Donta Scott who scored a game-high 25 points.

