Indiana Postgame: Mike Woodson Speaks Following 80-69 Overtime Loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Indiana head coach Mike Woodson spoke with reporters following Indiana’s 80-69 loss to Ohio State in overtime on Monday night.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Mike Woodson

+ The last timeout before overtime they were up four and turned the ball over. It gave Ohio State hope. They threw it away trying to feed it inside. They lost Liddell at the rim and he was able to dunk it and send it into overtime, that was the biggest possession of the game.

+ On teaching his players to win games like this, Woodson said they just have to get them over the hump. He wishes he had the magic pill to get them over the hump. “I can’t fault effort.” They are so close, they just have to get over the hump. But to win close games, they have to do everything right.

+ On Xavier Johnson, Woodson said he played well. He was fighting the whole game and made some good and bad plays, that’s a part of. “We competed well enough to win the game.”

+ On covering Malaki Branham short-handed, Woodson said they were playing him well but he got away and he made plays. “We had no answer from him.”

+ “Our defense has been solid all year. It has put us in a position to win games.” But they still have to get over the hump. He has to mentally get them to understand and be comfortable making plays down the stretch.

+ On the fifth loss in a row, Woodson said this team is not quitting, by any means. “They came and they competed.” They have to try and find a win to feel good about themselves. They have two days to prepare and will go from there.

+ On Ohio State scoring on the first 11 points in the first half then going so long without scoring, Woodson said they started making catches tough and OSU couldn’t get good looks. “Our defense was solid to get us back to where we took the lead.” But down the stretch they couldn’t get the stops they needed.

Photo via Indiana Basketball Twitter.