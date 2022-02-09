Ohio State Announces Spring Game Date, Ticket Sale Information

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April, 16, at Ohio Stadium. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, February 11.

Tickets – $7 – on sale Friday for April 16 Spring Game

Action will start at 12 noon inside Ohio Stadium; parking is free

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tickets for the 2022 LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 11) at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix. General admission prices are $7, plus there will be a limited number of $30 reserved club seats. Service charges may apply.

Noon Start; Free Parking

The spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, at Ohio Stadium with a 12 noon start time. Parking is free.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office during normal business hours. Group tickets – $5 apiece for groups of 25 or more – are available by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-GOBUCKS (select Option 2). Fans requiring wheelchair accessible seating are encouraged to purchase accessible seats in advance.

Children under the age of 6 are free in the general admission areas only (everyone in club seating areas will be required to have a ticket). Current Ohio State students get in free with a valid Ohio State BuckID.

About LiFEsports

LiFEsports is nationally recognized as a premier model for sport-based positive youth development (PYD). LiFEsports strives to address the broader social conditions young people face, especially those exposed to various social vulnerabilities and are most at-risk. Its focus on teaching has continued to impact the sport-based PYD field by developing tomorrow’s workforce, and its research demonstrates how sport can make a difference in the lives of young people today.

2022 Season Ticket Information

Current season ticket holders are encouraged to log into their accounts and renew their seats by the March 1 deadline. For those interested in becoming a new season ticket holder, or for more information on 2022 season football tickets, please visit https://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

2022 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – Wisconsin

Oct. 1 – Rutgers

Oct. 8 – at Michigan State

Oct. 15 – Off

Oct. 22 – Iowa

Oct. 29 – at Penn State

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Indiana

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game