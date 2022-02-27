Ohio State Breaks Down, Falls At Maryland 75-60

COLUMBUS — No. 22 Ohio State (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) never led in the second half of the game. The same team that went on the road to beat a good Illinois team, fell flat on Sunday at Maryland (14-15, 9-8 Big Ten), eventually losing 75-60 in College Park.

A team that Ohio State beat by 15 three weeks ago set a tone early on that remained consistent throughout the game. Ohio State struggled to find its groove offensively and fell flat in the second half. Meanwhile, Maryland guard Eric Alaya had 23 points and guard Fatts Russel had 27 points.

Ohio State shot just 36 percent from the field as compared to Maryland’s 46 percent. Freshman Malaki Branham led Ohio State with 13 points, nine of which came in the second half. Branham was just 4-of-13 from the field and had one 3. Cedric Russel was right behind him with 12 points on the night. E.J. Liddell and Jamari Wheeler each had 11 points. But it wasn’t enough.

The Buckeyes made just eight of 28 3-point attempts, good for 29 percent.

Midway through the second half, Ohio State trailed Maryland by just three points, but Maryland pulled away on a 11-3 run, making it even harder for the Buckeyes to come back in the game.

Ohio State committed 11 turnovers that led to 18 points for the Terrapins.

Up next, Ohio State faces Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Columbus, a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 22.

Photo via Ohio State Hoops.