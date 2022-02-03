Ohio State Men’s Basketball Game vs Iowa Postponed Due to Weather

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s game against Iowa scheduled for Thursday night at 8:00 pm in Columbus has been postponed due to weather in the midwest.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State men’s basketball game vs. Iowa scheduled for tonight in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed due to Iowa travel cancellations and inclement weather in the Midwest.

Both teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on a potential date to reschedule the game.

Ohio State’s next scheduled game is Sunday, Feb. 6 vs. Maryland in Columbus. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.