Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 80-69 Overtime Win vs Indiana

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and a couple of Buckeye players met with the media immediately following Ohio State’s 80-69 overtime win vs Indiana on Monday night.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ Gritty and emotional win for this team. Indiana was very talented. They’ve hit some struggles but he has a lot of respect for their talent. “Our guys were phenomenal in the closing.”

+ They had some players struggling physically but “22 wasn’t struggling.”

+ Holtmann said they just have to make sure they are doing as good of a job as they can at getting the ball to their playmakers and sometimes that changes. Then the playmakers have to make the right reads. “22 was a fantastic playmaker tonight, for himself and for others.”

+ He wants to give the crowd a lot of love.

+ There was a stretch where Indiana got momentum and he could feel his players getting frustrated but they focused on execution.

+ On E.J. Liddell’s steal, Holtmann said it was a big-time deflection. “Liddell was great tonight.”

+ They have evolved to trust Malaki Branham. The game is slowing down for him. His maturity level is elevated. “He’s one of the most mature freshman I’ve ever coached, across the board.” His IQ for the game has really grown a lot. He is taking coaching and criticism and is getting better. “He’s a talented kid. He can get to his spots as well as anyone I’ve coached.”

+ On the momentum shift going into overtime, Holtmann said the players were confident because they got it to overtime. But they knew it was a long game. They wanted to make Indiana earn it and quickly get into a couple actions they talked about in the timeout. They didn’t have the speed or the legs to push it off of misses. “It was a long game.”

+ On other players besides Liddell stepping up offensively, Holtmann credited a number of players who made critical plays. “We needed that.”

+ Holtmann said he has played Branham more than he has wanted to because he wants to keep him fresh. But they have needed every minute of him. “If there’s no wall, let’s not make a wall. I’m fine with that.”

+ The coaching staff didn’t know early on that Branham was capable of making key passes.

+ Rebounds have to be more important to them than they are right now. “It’s not acceptable right now.”

+ Pulling out a win means a lot to this team. “We beat a good team.” The poise and composure down the stretch were huge for this team.

+ The captains set the tone after a loss and they are the reason that this team hasn’t lost back-to-back games this season.

+ He has six things he writes on his notes from every game. They are things that are really important to him in life and coaching and staying in the moment is one of them. This win was important but he doesn’t look too far ahead.

Malaki Branham

+ In the last minute of regulation, Branham said they needed a stop and a bucket to force overtime. They knew what they needed to do.

+ On the pass that led to Liddell’s dunk, Branham said he saw Liddell and knew he would make the right decision. He trusted him. “I was just trying to make the right play.” He doesn’t force a bad shot and reads the game. He took his time and saw Liddell wide open.

+ On being able to create shots, Branham says he finds his spots where he knows he can make them. He found them tonight. “I’m a heat check guy.”

E.J. Liddell

+ They got stops on defense when they needed them and not allowing as many offensive rebounds was key. “I feel like we did that.” The defense created offense for them. They were locked in on that end.

+ The crowd helped them out a lot.

+ On trusting Branham, a true freshman with the ball, Liddell said Branham is a “bucket getter.”

+ They are a resilient team. Players are locked in and are able to play off of each other. Everyone stepped up in this game and made plays at the right time.

+ “I’m happy we fought through the adversity. I’m just happy we won this game.” This win means a lot. The defense carried the offense and propelled them to win the game. “Every guy that got minutes on the floor played their hearts out.”