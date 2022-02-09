Seven Buckeyes Invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

COLUMBUS — Seven Buckeyes will be heading to Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Seven Buckeyes Headed to the NFL Scouting Combine

Ohio State has now sent a total of 78 players to the combine over the last 10 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven Ohio State Buckeyes have been selected to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Buckeyes who received invitations were: DL Haskell Garrett, OL Thayer Munford, WR Chris Olave, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, TE Jeremy Ruckert, DE Tyreke Smith and WR Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State’s 2022 contingent increases the total number of Buckeyes who have been invited to the combine to 78 over the last 10 seasons, including a nation’s-best total of 61 in the last seven seasons (there was no combine in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Buckeyes have had three or more players at all nine positions invited to the combine over the last 10 years.

Ohio State Combine Invites by Position

Wide Receivers – 15

Defensive Back – 14

Defensive Line – 14

Offensive Line – 12

Linebacker – 9

Running Back – 5

Tight End – 5

Quarterback – 3

Punter – 1

Ohio State’s 78 NFL Combine Invites – 2013-22

*Indicates players selected in the NFL Draft

2022 (7)

TE Jeremy Ruckert

OL Thayer Munford

OL Nicholas Petit Frere

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Haskell Garrett

WR Chris Olave

WR Garrett Wilson

2020 (11)

CB Damon Arnette*

RB J.K. Dobbins*

SAF Jordan Fuller*

DT DaVon Hamilton*

LB Malik Harrison*

WR K.J. Hill*

OG Jonah Jackson*

WR Austin Mack

CB Jeff Okudah*

WR Binjimen Victor

DE Chase Young*

2019 (10)

DE Nick Bosa*

WR Parris Campbell*

WR Johnnie Dixon

QB Dwayne Haskins*

DT Dre’mont Jones*

OL Michael Jordan*

WR Terry McLaurin*

OT Isaiah Prince*

CB Kendall Sheffield*

RB Mike Weber*

2018 (11)

LB Jerome Baker*

QB J.T. Barrett

TE Marcus Baugh

DE Jalyn Holmes*=

DE Sam Hubbard*

OT Jamarco Jones*

DE Tyquan Lewis*

C Billy Price*

CB Denzel Ward*

S Damon Webb

LB Chris Worley

2017 (8)

WR Noah Brown*

CB Gareon Conley*

C Pat Elflein*

SAF Malik Hooker*

P Cameron Johnston

CB Marshon Lattimore*

LB Raekwon McMillan*

H-B Curtis Samuel*

2016 (14)

CB Eli Apple*

SAF Vonn Bell*

DE Joey Bosa*

OT Taylor Decker*

RB Ezekiel Elliott*

QB Cardale Jones*

LB Darron Lee*

H-B Jalin Marshall

WR Braxton Miller*

LB Joshua Perry*

SAF Tyvis Powell

WR Michael Thomas*

TE Nick Vannett*

DT Adolphus Washington*

2015 (4)

DT Michael Bennett*

CB Doran Grant*

TE Jeff Heuerman*

WR Devin Smith*

2014 (6)

WR Corey Brown

RB Carlos Hyde*

C Corey Linsley*

OL Jack Mewhort*

CB Bradley Roby*

LB Ryan Shazier*

2013 (7)

FB Zach Boren

OT Reid Fragel*

DT Jonathan Hankins*

LB Etienne Sabino

LB John Simon*

TE Jake Stoneburner

DE Nathan Williams