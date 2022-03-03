2022 NFL Scouting Combine Results, Updates From Buckeye Participants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — Ohio State has seven former Buckeyes participating in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in hopes of achieving their dreams of being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and ultimately playing in the NFL.

Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith are all in Indianapolis this week participating in medical exams, interviews with NFL personnel, measurements, and on-field workouts.

Olave and Wilson participate in on-field workouts on Thursday. Munford and Petit-Frere conduct their on-field workouts on Friday, and Garrett and Smith will work out on Saturday.

You can see the full player schedule below.

The Ozone’s Caroline Rice is in Indianapolis to talk to the Buckeyes and will update this post with videos and other content throughout the week.

Player Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan 40-Yard Dash Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3-Cone Time 20-Yard Shuttle Bench Press Reps WR Garrett Wilson 6'0 3/8" 187 9 1/2" 31 1/8" 73 1/8" 4.39 32" 10'4" Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate WR Chris Olave 5'11 3/4" 183 9 7/8" 32" 76 1/2" 4.38 36" 10'3" Did not participate 4.36 Did not participate TE Jeremy Ruckert 6'5 250 10 1/8" 32 3/4" 79 1/4" Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate 19 OL Thayer Munford 6'6" 328 10 1/8" 35 1/8" Did not participate OL Nicholas Petit-Frere 6'5" 316 10 3/4" 33 5/8" Did not participate DL Haskell Garrett DL Tyreke Smith

Interviews

DL Tyreke Smith

DL Haskell Garrett

Player Schedule

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Player Schedule

