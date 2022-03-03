Football The Latest

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Results, Updates From Buckeye Participants

by Caroline Rice0 comments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — Ohio State has seven former Buckeyes participating in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in hopes of achieving their dreams of being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and ultimately playing in the NFL.

Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith are all in Indianapolis this week participating in medical exams, interviews with NFL personnel, measurements, and on-field workouts.

Olave and Wilson participate in on-field workouts on Thursday. Munford and Petit-Frere conduct their on-field workouts on Friday, and Garrett and Smith will work out on Saturday.

You can see the full player schedule below.

The Ozone’s Caroline Rice is in Indianapolis to talk to the Buckeyes and will update this post with videos and other content throughout the week.

PlayerHeightWeightHand SizeArm LengthWingspan40-Yard DashVertical JumpBroad Jump3-Cone Time20-Yard ShuttleBench Press Reps
WR Garrett Wilson6'0 3/8"1879 1/2"31 1/8"73 1/8"4.3932"10'4"Did not participateDid not participateDid not participate
WR Chris Olave5'11 3/4"1839 7/8"32"76 1/2"4.3836"10'3"Did not participate4.36Did not participate
TE Jeremy Ruckert6'525010 1/8"32 3/4"79 1/4"Did not participateDid not participateDid not participateDid not participateDid not participate19
OL Thayer Munford6'6"32810 1/8"35 1/8"Did not participate
OL Nicholas Petit-Frere6'5"31610 3/4"33 5/8"Did not participate
DL Haskell Garrett
DL Tyreke Smith

Interviews

DL Tyreke Smith

DL Haskell Garrett

Player Schedule

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Player Schedule

 

[Photo via USA Today Sports]

