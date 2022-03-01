Buckeye swoon continues with loss to Nebraska

One week ago the Ohio State basketball team was in the hunt for a regular-season Big Ten championship.

Consecutive losses to Maryland and Nebraska have dashed those championship hopes and now cast doubt on whether the Buckeyes can finish high enough in the Big Ten standings to earn a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

The latest gut-punch is a 78-70 home loss to Nebraska, a team that ranks dead last in the Big Ten standings. Coming in to tonight’s game Nebraska had just two wins in conference play in 18 games.

The Buckeyes controlled the game in the early going and took a seven point lead at 26-19 on a three by Justin Ahrens. That would be a the high water mark for OSU. Nebraska went on a 14-4 run to take the lead at 33-30. They would not surrender that lead the rest of the game.

The Huskers led by four at the half time break and quickly build the lead to 10 early in the second half. OSU never seriously threatened thereafter. Nebraska had an answer every time the Buckeyes looked like they were seizing the momentum.

The Buckeyes played the game without the services of Zed Key who sat out the game with an ankle injury. During the game they also lost Kyle Young who logged playing time early but had to leave the game due to an illness.

E.J. Liddell led OSU in scoring with a game-high 27 points. Malachi Branham added 16.

For the game OSU shot 39% from the field. Nebraska cashed in on 49% of their field goal attempts.