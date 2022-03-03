E.J. Liddell Among Five Finalists for Karl Malone Award

COLUMBUS — E.J. Liddell is one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

E.J. Liddell Named Finalist for Karl Malone Award

Liddell is one of five finalists for the award which is in its eighth year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today that Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell has been named one of five finalists for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

In addition to Liddell, the other finalists are Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) and Keegan Murray (Iowa).

Liddell has had a tremendous all-around season. He is averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.6 assists per game. He is the only player in the country with those averages and only Jason Thompson of Rider in 2007-08 and Tim Duncan of Wake Forest in 1996-97 have averaged those numbers for a full season since 1993. He has scored in double figures in each of the last 38 games and is shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 76 percent from the free throw line this season.

The Belleville, Ill., native was a first team All-Big Ten selection a year ago and will likely earn the award again this season. He recently became the 33rd Buckeye in program history with 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in late January and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, March 4 on hoophallawards.com.

The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. For more information on the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MaloneAward on Twitter and Instagram.