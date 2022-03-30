The Ozone mourns the passing of Jim Davidson. He passed last night of complications following surgery.

Jim began as the-Ozone’s full-time photographer in 2002. He served continuously in that capacity until 2019 when he had to give up sports photography for health reason.

Jim was an exceptional talent. There are many photographers who are proficient with today’s photo technology, but very often those technically skilled individuals lack the artist’s eye and ability to frame and and compose a photo image. Others have that eye, but lack in technical acumen. Jim was the unusual individual who excelled in both of those areas. The result was stunning photo work that was technically as perfect as possible.

Jim will be remembered for his passion for Ohio State football, and his desire to create a photo record of that program. His passion for OSU sports did not, however, end with football. He was just as passionate about creating the same kind of quality photo record for men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, baseball, wrestling, and any other sport that he could find time to photograph.

Within the-Ozone staff, Jim will be remembered as a friend. He had his moments of frustration, but that was usually because the work at hand was not measuring up to the high standards he held himself to. If the work wasn’t perfect, he would work at it until it was. That could sometimes led to uncomfortable situations, but where photos were concerned Jim would never, ever compromise. The work had to be excellent, and it was that attitude that made his work, all of it, extraordinary.

He will be missed, but not forgotten.

Jim is survived by two sisters. A fund has been established to pay Jim’s final expenses and medical bills. Contributions can be made at http://givesendgo.com/jimd