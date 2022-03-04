Ryan Pedon Hired as Head Coach at Illinois State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State assistant men’s basketball coach Ryan Pedon has been announced as the new head coach at Illinois State.

Pedon has been with Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes for five seasons but will soon be moving on. Illinois State announced the hire officially on Friday.

Pedon will start in his new role with the Redbirds after Ohio State’s season concludes.

Join us in welcoming the 20th head coach in Redbird Men's Basketball history Ryan Pedon! #REDBIRDhoops 📰: https://t.co/Aeo5vDcfbQ pic.twitter.com/iAzaJWlB4j — Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) March 4, 2022