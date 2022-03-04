Men's Basketball The Latest

Ryan Pedon Hired as Head Coach at Illinois State

by Caroline Rice0 comments
Ryan Pedon Ohio State Basketball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State assistant men’s basketball coach Ryan Pedon has been announced as the new head coach at Illinois State.

Pedon has been with Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes for five seasons but will soon be moving on. Illinois State announced the hire officially on Friday.

Pedon will start in his new role with the Redbirds after Ohio State’s season concludes.

