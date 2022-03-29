COLUMBUS — The Buckeyes took the field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday morning for their sixth out of 15 spring football practices. The media was invited to attend the first three periods of practice.

Here are some observations followed by updates from head coach Ryan Day.

The biggest news of the day was that Cade Stover was practicing with the tight end position group. He had been practicing with the linebackers throughout the first five spring practices after playing at linebacker in the Rose Bowl.

Josh Proctor returned to drill work in practice. He had previously just been going through warmups and stretching periods.

Mitchell Melton continued to work with the defensive linemen as he has throughout the first five practices. Jacolbe Cowan, who was originally listed as unavailable for the spring, was practicing with the defensive linemen.

QB C.J. Stroud, followed by the running backs, goes through ball security drills with Tony Alford and Ryan Day pic.twitter.com/7f1TfG6gv6 — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) March 29, 2022

Quarterbacks and running backs working on hand offs pic.twitter.com/A08Lz6aQmM — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) March 29, 2022

Ohio State’s cornerbacks go through coverage technique drills with Tim Walton pic.twitter.com/SFSZ8CI4PE — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) March 29, 2022

Ryan Day

+ On Cade Stover switching from linebacker to tight end, Day said Stover brings a lot to the offense and he has good ball skills because he was a good high school basketball players. The tight end group is getting better but they have to continue to build depth there. They aren’t there yet in terms of packages but they’re building skills individually.

+ He has been impressed with the teaching and the energy in installing the new defense. They have been physical and are stronger and more powerful. The defense is playing with confidence right now. The offensive line is another area he’s watching closely because they are working on building continuity. They want to continue finding depth there but right now the focus is on getting better individually.

+ On Tanner McCalister, Day said he has helped a lot of players and his experience shows up on the field. He’s also comfortable in this style of defense. “He’s kind of like one of those old player coaches.”

+ A lot of younger players have flashed and he could see more black stripes being removed soon.

+ On Donovan Jackson, Day said Jackson is very athletic, smart, and is a great young man. “The more reps he gets, the better he’s going to be.”

+ Josh Proctor is inching his way back and is just getting started moving around on the field again after returning from his injury.

+ On Dawand Jones returning, Day said they had a conversation but Jones wanted to come back and be a first or second rounder. He’s been challenged with things to do to get there and he knows what those are. Consistency is one area for improvement.

+ Mitchell Melton has shown that he can be a threat in the pass-rush and can play at the line of scrimmage.

+ On Melton and Stover moving out of the linebacker group, Day said there are a lot of linebackers on the roster, especially in the 4-2-5 defense, so players are trying to find their role on the team.

+ Taron Vincent has had really good games and has flashed at times. “If we’re going to get where we want to be on defense, he’s going to be a part of it.” He has gotten stronger and faster.

+ “I think overall we’re right where we need to be.”

+ TreVeyon Henderson has the potential to be as good as anyone in the country. He’s very serious and sets a great standard for all of the players in the building. “He has a different look in his eye.”

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes