Comings and goings; transfer portal active for football Buckeyes.

Two recent changes in the college football landscape are altering the game in profound ways. NIL is making a huge impact as is the loosened restrictions on player transfers.
NIL is a whole complex discussion, one that we may tackle at a later date. For now, we’d like to take a look at how the transfer portal is working for the OSU football program. To do so, we’re going to take a look at the players have left OSU via the portal since the last season began. Then we’ll look at the players who have come to OSU via the portal since the last season ended. First, the players that have left:
|Date declared for portal
|Player
|Position
|Star value *
|Transfer Destination
|9/21/21
|Ryan Jacoby
|OT
|3
|Pitt
|9/22/21
|Dallas Gant
|LB
|3
|?
|9/27/21
|K'Vaughn Pope
|LB
|3
|?
|11/28/21
|Amir Riep
|S
|4 *
|?
|11/28/21
|Jack Miller
|QB
|3
|Florida
|12/3/21
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|5 *
|Texas
|12/4/21
|Craig Young
|S
|3
|Kansas
|J12/5/21
|Jagger Laroe
|QB
|?
|12/10/21
|Ryan Watts
|CB
|3
|Texas
|12/20/21
|Darrion Henry-Young
|DL
|3
|Kentucky
|1/03/22
|J.P. Andrade
|QB
|3
|?
|2/03/22
|Sevyn Banks
|CB
|3
|LSU
|2/21/22
|Coromontae Hamilton
|DL
|3
|#Memphis
|2/24/22
|Jashon Wint
|S
|3
|?
|4/04/22
|Lejond Cavazos
|CB
|3
|#North Carolina
|4/04/22
|Bryson Shaw
|S
|3
|USC
|4/18/22
|Jacolbe Cowan
|DL
|4 *
|?
|4/23/22
|Noah Potter
|DL
|3
|?
|#4/25/22
|Andre Turratine
|CB
|4*
|?
* Star Value is the rating of the player as a transfer, not a high school recruit. Exceptions are signified with an *.
A look at this list results in some interesting observations.
Of the 18 players who have elected to transfer out of OSU 12 played on the defensive side of the ball.
On offense, four of the six players who transferred were quarterbacks. The other two were offensive linemen.
Of the 12 defensive players to transfer six were defensive backs, four defensive linemen and two linebackers
Of all the players who whose star value was listed as a transfer (not a high school player), only one was rated above three star, quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was rated a five-star.
Of the 18 players entering the portal to transfer nine have found a new school to attend, the other nine are still looking for a new home.
What the numbers say is that there are a lot more people on the defensive side of the ball who saw the writing on the wall with respect to their career prospects at OSU and have opted to move on. Some of that may certainly be attributed to a new coaching staff and change of overall defensive philosophy. Some may be indicative of whiffs in evaluation on the defensive side of the ball. Also possible is that OSU has recruited well on the defensive side of the ball in the last two seasons and therefore there is a lot of rising talent competing for spots in the lineup and prompting older players on the roster to move on. The why of it is guesswork, but there is no denying that there has been a lot of portal turnover on the defensive side of the ball for whatever reason. On offense, most of the attrition is at one position, quarterback, as OSU and for that matter most college teams struggle to maintain depth at a position that has seen the most amount of transfer activity not just at OSU, but throughout college football.
Next lets look at the players that have come to OSU via the portal during the same time period.
|Date committed to OSU
|Player
|Position
|Star Value
|Previous School
|12/21/21
|Tanner McCallister
|S
|4
|Oklahoma State
|11/28/21
|DeaMonte Trayanum
|LB
|3
|Arizona
Quite a difference.
At OSU the portal is a way out much more than it is a way in. That can be attributed to OSU’s high level of recruiting of high school players. For the most part, the Buckeyes just don’t need to supplement the roster with the portal. Instead, it is more a mechanism to distill the talent. Interestingly, the only transfers in right now are on the defensive side of the ball, a fact that coincides with the high percentage of transfers out on that side of the ball. The two facts together point to a need for an upgrade in talent on that side of the ball.
There is also the need to meet scholarship limitation numbers. The departure of Noah Potter this week brings OSU’s scholarship total to 86, one over the NCAA limit.
# Editor’s Note: cornerback Andre Turratine entered the portal the day after this article was written. He has been added to the table of portal players leaving OSU, but he was not accounted for in the text describing portal statistics.
Remember this is not just Student Athletes choosing to leave a University. The Football Programs are also using this as a way to cut Athletes from their Programs. They are calling them in and telling them that their future at the school as a player is in jeopardy and that they may want to go somewhere else using the portal, because their scholarships are not being renewed. Remember they are only guaranteed one year on that scholarship.
Schools with an abundance of talent like OSU should not be surprised by this at all. CFB players quickly realize where they are in the pecking order and many make wise moves especially if one wants to play or believes they can get drafted with proper playing time with a decent team. The word is the Ewers is the real deal, and will be special. Really can’t blame him for moving, especially seeing where he was on the OSU PECKING ORDER!
good, informative update…I hope the ncaa starts regulating/restricting the portal more or this will be a free agency type disaster for college football
I think the portal is a good idea but is being poorly executed by the NCAA.
Joe Burrow is a great example of it working well.
Letting players play in four games for their team and then enter the transfer portal in the middle of a season I think is just horrible. I think the portal should be shut down during the season and open up again after the bowl games.
TEAM should mean something.
Justin Fields was a great get for us. Worth at least 10 departures.
I hate losing Quinn Ewers. I wish he would have given us a chance.
I know he was number 1 high school QB so tons of potential, Does anyone know how he was looking in practice for us? Will he be special ?