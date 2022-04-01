Malaki Branham to Enter NBA Draft

Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham has announced that he will enter the NBA draft. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Branham was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year this year. He averaged 13.7 points per game and started 31 of OSU’s 32 games.

There remains a possibility that Branham could yet return to Ohio State. Players can return to school before the deadline of June 1. Branham could opt to return if he feels his NBA draft stock is not high enough to warrant coming out this season.

Branham scored a career high of 35 points against Nebraska. He averaged 16.3 points per game in Big Ten play. He scored 20 or more points in seven conference games.

USA Today projects Branham as a first round pick in the top-10 selections.