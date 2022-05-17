Ohio State vs Notre Dame Set for Night Game

COLUMBUS — Ohio State vs Notre Dame in Columbus on Sept. 3 will be a 7:30 pm ET kick and will be aired by ABC.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

ABC to Televise Notre Dame & Wisconsin Games

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Sept. 3 will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kick; Wisconsin start TBD

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The national television network covering two more 2022 Ohio State University football games has been determined: ABC will carry the Sept. 3, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game from Ohio Stadium, and ABC will also carry the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game three weeks later from Ohio Stadium.

ABC has announced the game time for the Notre Dame game will be 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Wisconsin game time is still to be determined.

Game Day Returns to Columbus

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on site in Columbus for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game on Sept. 3. This will be a record 21st visit to Columbus for GameDay. Ohio State also ranks first among all programs for overall GameDay appearances with 53 and first for GameDay wins with 37.

“The Game” on FOX at Noon

On Monday, it was learned that FOX would be televising the Nov. 26 Ohio State vs. Michigan game from Ohio Stadium with kickoff set for 12 noon.

Some additional 2022 game times and television networks are expected to be announced later in May.

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule, Game Times & Networks

As of May 17, 2022

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame / 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – Wisconsin / Time TBD on ABC

Oct. 1 – Rutgers

Oct. 8 – at Michigan State

Oct. 15 – Off

Oct. 22 – Iowa

Oct. 29 – at Penn State

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Indiana

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan / 12 Noon on FOX

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game