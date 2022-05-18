Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann Receive Contract Extensions, Increased Compensation

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is set to receive a two-year contract extension to remain as the head coach of the Buckeyes through at least the 2028 football season. Day’s total compensation will also increase from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million annually with a base salary of $2.0 million per year.

Men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann will receive a three-year contract extension for his head coaching role through the 2027-28 season. Holtmann also will receive a salary increase of $500,000, raising his total annual compensation to $3.5 million with a base salary of $1.0 million per year.

Contracts for Five Coaches on Board of Trustees Agenda

Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann and Kevin McGuff in line for extensions and compensation adjustments

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Five Ohio State Department of Athletics head coaches, including football coach Ryan Day, are positioned to receive contract extensions or new contracts this week pending approval by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees.

In addition to a contract extension for Day, items on the agenda for the Talent, Compensation and Governance Committee meeting on Wednesday include an extension for men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and a new contract for women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff. The three coaches would also receive compensation adjustments. In addition, men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers will receive a new contract and men’s hockey coach Steve Rohlik will receive a contract extension. The full board will vote on all five personnel actions on Thursday.

Ryan Day

Day will receive a two-year contract extension that will position him as head coach of the Buckeyes at least through the 2028 football season. In addition, Day’s total compensation will increase from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million annually with a base salary of $2.0 million per year.

Day, who was named the 25th head coach in school history on Dec. 4, 2018, has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record, including a 23-1 mark against Big Ten Conference competition. His teams have made two appearances in the College Football Playoffs and won two Big Ten championships, in 2019 and 2020 that extended a Big Ten record streak to four consecutive outright championships.

In the classroom, Day’s program has had four consecutive semesters with a team cumulative GPA of at least 3.00. The program has set consecutive all-time highs for Academic All-Big Ten Conference honorees with 45 in 2021 after having 40 earn the distinction in 2020. In 2021-22, a total of 51 players were honored with OSU Scholar-Athlete recognition. The 2022 team features 14 players who have already graduated.

Chris Holtmann

Holtmann will receive a three-year contract extension that will keep him on the Buckeye sidelines through the 2027-28 season. Holtmann also receives a salary adjustment increase of $500,000, which raises his total annual compensation to $3.5 million with a base salary of $1.0 million per year.

Under Holtmann, the Buckeyes have won at least 20 games in all five seasons and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in every year it was held. Ohio State is one of just three Power 5 teams to win 20 games in each of the last five years, joining Kansas and Oregon.

Holtmann has an overall Ohio State record of 107-56, including a 59-40 mark in Big Ten play over his first five seasons. He has had 25 players honored as Academic All-Big Ten, and he has coached six Buckeyes to All-Big Ten honors with E.J. Liddell earning consensus third-team All-America honors this season. The three-time Naismith Coach of the Year finalist has guided his teams to at least one win in the NCAA Tournament in six of the last seven tournaments, and Holtmann is the only coach in Ohio State history to have his team ranked among the Top 13 in the country in each of his first five seasons.