Six Former Buckeyes Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six former Buckeyes were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. It was Ohio State’s ninth consecutive NFL Draft with at least five players selected and Ohio State has developed a nation’s high 158 draft picks since 2000.

2022 NFL Draft Picks from Ohio State University

Round 1 – WR Garrett Wilson, No. 10 overall to the New York Jets

Round 1 – WR Chris Olave, No. 11 overall to the New Orleans Saints

Round 3 – OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, No. 69 overall to the Tennessee Titans

Round 3 – TE Jeremy Ruckert, No 101 overall to the New York Jets

Round 5 – DE Tyreke Smith, No. 158 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Round 7 – OL Thayer Munford, No. 238 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders

Wilson, a three-year performer for the Buckeyes who caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns, was selected with the 10th overall pick of the draft by the New York Jets.

Olave, a team captain in 2021 and who set the school record with 35 touchdown receptions in addition to ranking third in Ohio State history in receptions with 176 and fifth in receiving yards with 2,711, was selected with the very next pick after Wilson went to the Jets, going No. 11 overall in the first round to the New Orleans Saints.

Remarkably, Jamison Williams, who spent two years in the wide receiver room at Ohio State with Wilson and Olave before transferring to Alabama for the 2021 season, was the 12th pick of the draft, by Detroit.

Fourth-year junior Nicholas Petit-Frere, who graduated this past December and gave up his senior season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the fifth pick of the third round, and the No. 69 selection overall.

Senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert, a Long Island native, went No. 101 overall to the New York Jets. Ruckert, who scored 12 receiving touchdowns as a tight end to rank second in school history, was a compensatory pick in the third round.

True senior and 41-game veteran Tyreke Smith was the fifth Buckeye drafted this year, going in the fifth round with the 158th overall pick, to the Seattle Seahawks.

And selected in the seventh round was All-American offensive lineman, and 45-game starter, Thayer Munford, who went to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 238th overall pick.