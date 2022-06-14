Big Ten Conference to Hold Big Ten Football Media Days July 26-27

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten conference announced on Tuesday that it will hold its 50th annual Big Ten Football media days on July 26 and 27 in Indianapolis, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A handful of players and coaches from Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern will meet with the media on Tuesday. Coaches and players from Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will have their media sessions on Wednesday.

Head coach Ryan Day and a few veteran Buckeye players usually attend the event and represent Ohio State. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren also speaks with reporters at the event.

Big Ten media days formerly took place in Chicago, Illinois, but this will be its second summer at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Big Ten Championship game.