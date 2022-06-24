E.J. Liddell Selected No. 41 Overall by New Orleans Pelicans in 2022 NBA Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was drafted No. 41 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Liddell averaged over 14 points and six rebounds per game in his time as a Buckeye, between the 2019 and 2022 seasons. He earned two First Team All-Big Ten selection honors and was named a Third-Team All American in his final season. As a junior and team captain, Liddell averaged over 19 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Former Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham was also selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. This marks the first time Ohio State has had multiple draft picks in the same NBA Draft since 2007.