Five-Star Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss Commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another one. Brian Hartline has added another impressive recruit to Ohio State’s 2023 class.

Five-star wideout Brandon Inniss announced his commitment to play for the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Ohio State secured Carnell Tate, another Top-100 2023 receiver.

Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 2 wide receiver, per 247 Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver played at American Heritage, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inniss had previously committed to Oklahoma under head coach Lincoln Riley, but decommitted shortly after Riley’s departure to USC.

Inniss is the 12th player in the 2023 class to commit to play for the Buckeyes.

Photo via 247 Sports.