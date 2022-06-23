Malaki Branham Selected No. 20 Overall by San Antonio Spurs in 2022 NBA Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio – 19-year old former Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham was selected 20th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Branham was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to experience the draft with his family.

Branham averaged over 20 points in his last 10 games as a Buckeye. In his only season as a college basketball player, Branham averaged over 13 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 41.6 percent from 3. He was both the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Branham becomes the first Ohio State player to be drafted in the first round since D’Angelo Russel went No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.