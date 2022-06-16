Ohio State 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Big Ten Opponents Revealed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State revealed its 2022-23 Big Ten conference home and away opponents on Thursday. The conference will once again play at 20-game schedule.

Ohio State’s 10 home games will consist of seven opponents who the Buckeyes will play both home and away, three opponents who they will play at home only, and three who they will play only on the road.

The home and away opponents are Illinois, Purdue, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern. The three opponents who OSU will face in Columbus only are Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin. The three road only opponents are Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska.

The Buckeyes were 12-8 in conference play last season and finished in a tie for fourth. The dates, times and TV assignments will be announced in early fall.

Ohio State 2022-23 Big Ten Opponents

Home & Away

Illinois, Purdue, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Home Only

Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away Only

Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska