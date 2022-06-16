Ohio State Hires Bill Mosiello as New Head Baseball Coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has announced the hiring of former TCU associate head coach Bill Mosiello as its new head baseball coach. After firing head coach Greg Beals earlier in June, Ohio State has found its new coach to lead the baseball Buckeyes.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Ohio State Tabs Bill Mosiello as Head Baseball Coach

Mosiello comes to Columbus with over 35 years of coaching experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Department of Athletics has announced the hiring of Bill Mosiello as its next head baseball coach. Mosiello has over 35 years of coaching experience at the high-level collegiate and minor league levels.

Over the course of his career, which includes stops at seven different Power 5 programs, Mosiello has coached over 90 major league players and his teams have made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances with five trips to Omaha.

“I am incredibly excited to lead the Ohio State baseball program,” said Mosiello. “I have been blessed to have had a lot of great experiences throughout my career, and the opportunity to come to such a prestigious school like Ohio State and work with tremendous student-athletes and staff is something I am truly excited about. I want to thank Shaun Richard and Gene Smith for putting their trust in me. That all being said, a part of my heart will always be in TCU. The last nine years were truly special and the relationships that I made with the players and staff will be part of my life forever.”

Mosiello comes to Ohio State after an extremely successful nine-year stint as associate head coach at TCU. He helped guide the program to four consecutive appearances in the College World Series (2014-17) and seven NCAA Tournaments. The Horned Frogs won seven Big 12 titles in his nine seasons and Mosiello was also instrumental in recruiting three Top 10 classes in his time in Fort Worth.

One of the most respected offensive minds in the game, the Frogs flourished under Mosiello’s guidance. TCU led the Big 12 in batting twice, averaged 56 home runs over the last five full seasons and ranked second among Power 5 schools with more than 800 stolen bases from 2014-22. Four times the Frogs surpassed the 100-stolen base mark over Mosiello’s tenure.

“Bill Mosiello is a Buckeye, and we could not be more excited about that,” said executive associate athletic director Shaun Richard. “During this search, I spoke to countless people about the right person to lead this program, and the conversation kept coming back to Bill. His passion for student-athletes, his knowledge and experience of the game, and his proven track record of success at all levels makes me extremely excited for the future of Buckeye baseball.”

“Bill is a great leader and one of the most respected coaches in collegiate baseball,” said senior vice president & Wolfe Foundation endowed athletic director Gene Smith. “He’s passionate about the game and his players, and I look forward to him bringing his energy to Ohio State.”

One of the top collegiate assistants, Mosiello has also spent parts of seven seasons in minor league baseball, managing teams in both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim systems. He registered nearly 400 victories in the minor leagues and while with the Arkansas Travelers, he tutored MLB phenom Mike Trout for nearly two full seasons. Mosiello brings with him a wealth of experience and connections at both the collegiate and professional level.

“It’s a great day to be a Buckeye! I am thrilled with the hiring of Bill Mosiello,” said Ohio State alum and 17-year MLB veteran Nick Swisher. Mos’ passion for the game of baseball at both the professional and collegiate level shine through. His knowledge of the game is out of control and most of all, he loves his players. I am so excited to see the heights at which this program can soar!”

Mosiello began his Division I coaching career in 1991, joining Augie Garrido’s staff at Cal State Fullerton where he spent two seasons (1991-92). In 1992, the Titans advanced to the College World Series championship game, and he coached Golden Spikes Award winner, No. 1 overall draft selection and current interim manager of the Los Angles Angels Phil Nevin.

After his first of two stints at Tennessee (1993-94) and one season as the pitching coach at Ole Miss (1995), Mosiello spent five seasons (1996-2000) at Oklahoma with part of his tenure as associate head coach. Mosiello also had a stop at Arizona State and USC before returning to Knoxville for two seasons as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Volunteers in 2012 and 2013.

Mosiello has earned Manager of the Year honors twice in the Alaska Summer League (1990, 1991) and once in the Cape Cod Baseball League (1998). He played collegiately at both Fresno State and Cerritos College and completed his physical education degree at Cal State Long Beach.

The Bill Mosiello Timeline

2014-22 TCU Associate Head Coach

2012-13 Tennessee Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2011 Arkansas Travelers Manager (Angels Double-A affiliate)

2009-10 Cedar Rapids Kernels Manager (Angels Single-A affiliate)

2008 Auburn Assistant Coach

2007 USC Assistant Coach

2005-06 Charleston RiverDogs Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)

2004 Battle Creek Yankees Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)

2003 Trenton Thunder Hitting Instructor (Yankees Double-A affiliate)

2001-02 Arizona State Assistant Coach

1996-00 Oklahoma Assistant Coach/Associate Head Coach

1995 Ole Miss Assistant Coach

1993-94 Tennessee Assistant Coach

1991-92 Cal State Fullerton Assistant Coach

1987-90 Cerritos College Assistant Coach

Photo via TCU Baseball.