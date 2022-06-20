Ohio State Lands Five-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Hartline has landed another five-star wide receiver. This time, it’s 2023 class, top-100 wide receiver Carnell Tate, who announced his commitment to play for the Buckeyes on Monday.

Per 247Sports Composite rankings, Tate is the No. 3 receiver and No. 28 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. The Chicago-native is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Tate chose to play for the Buckeyes over almost every other major program, but Tennessee and Notre Dame were his other late contenders.

Tate is the 11th commitment and second wide receiver in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. He adds to Brian Hartline’s resume of securing more top-100 wide receivers than any other program in the country and bumps Ohio State up to No. 2 nationally in recruiting for the 2023 class, just behind Notre Dame who has 15 commitments.

This one for the city🥂 pic.twitter.com/NUU22zp1sc — Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) June 20, 2022

Photo courtesy of On3