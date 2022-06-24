Ohio State Men’s Basketball Set to Play Duke in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State men’s basketball team is set for a rematch with Duke this upcoming season as a part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Buckeyes Set for Rematch with Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Ohio State took down No. 1 Duke 71-66 in last year’s meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is set for a rematch with ACC-power Duke on Nov. 30 at Cameron Indoor Stadium as part of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event. Tip-times will be announced at a later date.

The game will be played exactly one year to the day of last season’s 71-66 win over No. 1 Duke in Columbus. That game was played on Nov. 30, 2021, in front of a sellout crowd at Value City Arena.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two storied programs in the ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge. Duke won the first meeting in 2002 in Greensboro, N.C., which was the Buckeyes’ first appearance in the annual event. Prior to last season, the teams also met in back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012. Ohio State won at home in 2011 and then Duke held serve at Cameron Indoor Stadium a year later.

Overall, this will be Ohio State’s 21st appearance in the ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge, which began in 1999. The Buckeyes are 9-11 all-time and have won their matchup each of the last three seasons. OSU trounced fellow ACC blue-blood North Carolina 74-49 in Chapel Hill in 2019, took down Notre Dame 90-85 in South Bend in 2020 and then beat Duke last season. See below for the full listing of Ohio State’s games in the challenge.

Ohio State and Duke will be playing for the ninth time overall. The series is deadlocked at four wins a piece following last year’s OSU win. This will be just Ohio State’s second ever trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The No. 4 Buckeyes fell to No. 2 Duke in a tight 73-68 battle in 2012 in Cameron. In seven of the previous eight meetings, one, if not both, of the teams have been ranked in the Top 10.

The rest of Ohio State’s non-conference schedule will be announced on June 29.

Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge (9-11)

12/3/02 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Duke L 76-91

12/2/03 Ohio State No. 13 Georgia Tech L 53-73

12/1/04 Ohio State at Clemson L 73-80

11/28/05 Ohio State Virginia Tech W 69-59

11/29/06 No. 3 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina L 89-98

11/29/07 Ohio State No. 1 North Carolina L 55-66

12/2/08 Ohio State at No. 21 Miami (Fla.) W 73-68

12/2/09 No. 15 Ohio State No. 21 Florida State W 77-64

11/30/10 No. 2 Ohio State at Florida State W 58-44

11/29/11 No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Duke W 85-63

11/28/12 No. 4 Ohio State at No. 2 Duke L 68-73

12/4/13 No. 5 Ohio State Maryland W 76-60

12/2/14 No. 14 Ohio State at No. 5 Louisville L 55-64

12/1/15 Ohio State No. 10 Virginia L 58-64

11/30/16 Ohio State at No. 7 Virginia L 61-63

11/29/17 Ohio State Clemson L 65-79

11/28/18 No. 16 Ohio State Syracuse L 62-72

12/4/19 No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina W 74-49

12/8/20 No. 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame W 90-85

11/30/21 No. 22 Ohio State No. 1 Duke W 71-66

Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter.