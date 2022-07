INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and safety Ronnie Hickman all met with reporters at Big Ten media days on Wednesday as the player representatives for Ohio State.

You can watch clips from each interview session below.

C.J. Stroud

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ronnie Hickman

Photo via the Big Ten Conference.