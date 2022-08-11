Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 7, Full Practice Notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State took the field for fall camp practice No. 7 on Thursday. For the first time all year, the media was invited to watch the full practice, so there are a ton of notes and observations. Here’s how it went down.

The Big Ten Network was in attendance for its Big Ten Fall Camp Tour Day along with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and former Ohio State center Harry Miller.

Head coach Ryan Day sent the veterans in a bit early so that the younger players could get an additional period of 11-on-11 work.

Offense

At quarterback, as expected, C.J. Stroud took all of the reps with the 1s. He was followed by Kyle McCord leading the 2s and Devin Brown was with the third team.

The offensive line depth chart remained the same as well. The first team offensive line featured Paris Johnson Jr. at left tackle, Donovan Jackson at left guard, Luke Wypler at center, Matthew Jones at right guard, and Dawand Jones at right tackle. The second team offensive line had Zen Michalski at left tackle, Enokk Vimahi at left guard, Jakob James at center, Trey Leroux at right guard, and Josh Fryar at right tackle.

Marvin Harrison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Julian Fleming were with the 1s at wideout during drills, the 7-on-7 work, and 11-on-11 period. Fleming was also the first team gunner during the punt period followed by safety Josh Proctor.

Xavier Johnson was repping with the second team at slot. Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard were with the 2s during drills.

Kam Babb was also in the mix but appeared to be a bit limited and did not participate in team drills.

Cade Stover took the majority of the first-team reps at tight end.

Defense

Jordan Hancock, Jantzen Dunn, and Ryan Turner did not go through team drills and worked on the indoor field instead.

Cam Brown participated in the 11-on-11 period of camp but did not participate in the 7-on-7 work. Because Brown was not on the field, JK Johnson repped with the 1s at corner opposite Denzel Burke. Jyaire Brown and Lloyd McFarquhar were with the 2s.

Cam Martinez primarily practiced at nickel safety mainly with the 2s but he also took reps with the first team. He split reps at nickel with Tanner McCalister.

As expected, there was a lot of rotation on the defensive line. Jack Sawyer, Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste all took reps with the 1s at defensive end. At tackle, Taron Vincent, Mike Hall, and Jerron Cage mainly took reps with the first team while Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams took most of their reps with the 2s.

At linebacker, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg worked mainly with the 1s, Teradja Mitchell and Chip Trayanum were with the 2s, and Cody Simon and Palaie Gaoteote repped with the third team.

Josh Proctor and Ronnie Hickman appeared to be the starters at safety. Lathan Ransom and Kourt Williams took some first-team reps but were mainly with the 2s while Jaylen Johnson, Kye Stokes, and Sonny Styles were with the 3s.