Ohio State Names Six Football Captains For 2022 Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State named six football captains for the 2022 season as announced on Saturday.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Six Will Captain Ohio State Buckeyes in 2022

Kam Babb, Tommy Eichenberg, Tyler Friday, Cade Stover, C.J. Stroud and Kourt Williams to lead

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Ohio State football season kicks off in exactly three weeks and today, nine practices in to this fall camp, the team’s captains were named following a players vote. Six Buckeyes, led by repeat captain and Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, will lead the Buckeyes in 2022.

In addition to Babb, the captains from the offensive side of the ball include overall leading vote getter C.J. Stroud and fourth-year Buckeye tight end Cade Stover.

The captains on defense feature fifth-year defensive lineman Tyler Friday, fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and third-year safety Kourt Williams.

The 2022 captains:

WR Kam Babb – Repeats as a team captain and becomes the 15th Buckeye to be a team captain multiple times … Block O jersey honoree for 2022 … has persevered through numerous knee injuries to be a valued teammate and a team leader … spoke at President Kristina M. Johnson’s investiture this past November … has played in seven games … has graduated with his degree in communications … a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete … from St. Louis, Mo., and Christian Brothers College H.S.

LB Tommy Eichenberg – In his fourth year at Ohio State and coming off a breakout 2021 season … played in all 13 games last season, started four times and ranked second on the team in tackles with 64 … set a Rose Bowl game record with 17 tackles in the win over Utah … had a high of seven tackles, vs. Maryland and Michigan State, prior to his breakout game vs. Utah … is a veteran of 18 games … is an OSU Scholar-Athlete majoring in business … from Cleveland and St. Ignatius H.S.

DE Tyler Friday – Coming off a red-shirt season in 2021 because of injury and is a true leader on defense … is a fifth-year Buckeye who has played in 26 games and started five times … played in five of eight games during the 2020 campaign, including the CFP championship game vs. Alabama … played in 11 games in 2019 and 10 as a true freshman n 2018 … has 18 career tackles, including four tackles-for-loss and three quarterback sacks … an OSU Scholar-Athlete majoring in communications … is from Ramsey, N.J., and Don Bosco Prep.

TE Cade Stover – A veteran Buckeye who is in his fourth season with the program and has played in 21 games, on both sides of the ball … has played 15 games at tight end, four at defensive end and two at linebacker, including a start at LB in the Rose Bowl vs. Utah … has moved from defensive end to linebacker and then back-and-forth from linebacker to tight end … has five career receptions for 76 yards … also has made 15 tackles … is majoring in agricultural systems and management … from Mansfield, Ohio, and Lexington H.S.

QB C.J. Stroud – Led the team to an 11-win season in 2021 in his first season as a starting quarterback … a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns against just six interceptions … the first player in Big Ten history to be named its offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year … directed Ohio State to No. 1 national rankings in total offense (561.5) and scoring (45.7) … set 17 Ohio State school records plus five Rose Bowl records … is majoring in communications … from the Inland Empire region of California and Rancho Cucamonga H.S.

SAF Kourt Williams II – A third-year player from Harbor City, Calif., and St. John Bosco H.S. … played in 11 games in 2021 after red-shirting the 2020 season … started vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl … made 27 tackles on the season, including 21 solo stops and four tackles-for-loss … had high games of seven tackles vs. Michigan State and six solo tackles vs. Utah … is an OSU Scholar-Athlete majoring in communications.

