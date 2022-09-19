C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors following the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win against Toledo last Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time in as many weeks, an Ohio State Buckeye has earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Monday, it was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday night in a 77-21 win over Toledo.

Stroud guided an offense that finished with 763 total yards – the second-high in single game program history – and scored touchdowns on each of its first seven possessions. It was the fourth time in 15 career starts that Stroud completed 80 percent or better of his passes and was the 11th 300-yard game in his career.

Nationally, Stroud’s 11 touchdown passes are tied for first and his 72.9 completion percentage ranks eighth. He’s also ninth in yards per game (313.7) and fourth in yards per attempt (11.1).

The Buckeyes, who remained at No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press and Coaches polls, opens Big Ten Conference play with a primetime game against Wisconsin on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:44 p.m. inside Ohio Stadium. Tickets to the game are available online at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

Indiana, Ohio State and Penn State Earn Weekly Football Honors

Hoosiers’ Campbell, Buckeyes’ Stroud, along with Nittany Lions’ Brown and Singleton garner accolades

Following Week 3 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

QB – So. – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga

Completed 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, finishing with 367 yards passing and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win over Toledo

Recorded a completion percentage of more than 80 percent for the fourth time, while his 256.8 passing efficiency was the second highest of his career

Leads the nation with 11 touchdown passes, ranks second in passing efficiency (208.6) and ranks among the top 10 quarterbacks in five different categories: yards per pass attempt (4th, 11.07), points responsible for (7th, 66), points responsible for per game (7th, 22.0), completion percentage (8th, .729), passing yards per game (9th, 313.7)

Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and his 10th career weekly honor

Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: C.J. Stroud (Nov. 22, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week

Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

S – Sr. – Trenton, N.J. – Trenton Central

Tallied five tackles (four solo), a sack, a forced fumble and an interception to help Penn State defeat Auburn 41-12 and become the first Big Ten school to sweep a home-and-home series against an SEC opponent since 2012

Recorded a strip-sack in the third quarter, his first career sack and second career forced fumble, before adding his seventh career interception in the third and returning it for 27 yards

The Nittany Lions’ 41 points marked the most allowed by Auburn to a non-conference opponent at home since 2001 (41 vs. Louisiana Tech in a 48-41 overtime win)

Earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his first of the season

Last Penn State Defensive Player of the Week: Ji’Ayir Brown (Nov. 8, 2021)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Charles Campbell, Indiana

PK – Jr. – Jackson, Tenn. – University School of Jackson

Notched his second career four-field goal game to tie the program single-game record in Indiana’s 33-30 overtime victory over Western Kentucky

Recorded a 51-yard field goal to win the game, his fourth career make from 50-plus yards and Indiana’s first walk-off field goal since 2016

His four field goals tied for the most in the FBS in Week Three and he was one of four place kickers to convert a 50-plus yard field goal

The Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the second Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his first since Nov. 2, 2020

Last Indiana Special Teams Player of the Week: Haydon Whitehead (Dec. 7, 2020)

Freshman of the Week

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

RB – Shillington, Pa. – Governor Mifflin

Finished with 10 rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Penn State’s 41-12 win at Auburn, becoming the first PSU true freshman running back with back-to-back 100-yard games since Noah Cain in 2019

With runs of 54 and 53 yards, Singleton now has five runs of 40+ yards this season and three over 50 yards to lead the country

His 334 yards are the most rushing yards by a Penn State freshman through first three games of a season, passing Saquon Barkley’s mark of 311 in 2015

Earns the second Freshman of the Week honor of his career and second in as many weeks

Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Nicholas Singleton (Sept. 12, 2022)

