C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors following the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win against Toledo last Saturday.
C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Had his school-record 11th 300-yard game Saturday in a 77-21 win over Toledo
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time in as many weeks, an Ohio State Buckeye has earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Monday, it was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday night in a 77-21 win over Toledo.
Stroud guided an offense that finished with 763 total yards – the second-high in single game program history – and scored touchdowns on each of its first seven possessions. It was the fourth time in 15 career starts that Stroud completed 80 percent or better of his passes and was the 11th 300-yard game in his career.
Nationally, Stroud’s 11 touchdown passes are tied for first and his 72.9 completion percentage ranks eighth. He’s also ninth in yards per game (313.7) and fourth in yards per attempt (11.1).
The Buckeyes, who remained at No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press and Coaches polls, opens Big Ten Conference play with a primetime game against Wisconsin on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:44 p.m. inside Ohio Stadium. Tickets to the game are available online at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.
Indiana, Ohio State and Penn State Earn Weekly Football Honors
Hoosiers’ Campbell, Buckeyes’ Stroud, along with Nittany Lions’ Brown and Singleton garner accolades
Following Week 3 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
QB – So. – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga
- Completed 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, finishing with 367 yards passing and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win over Toledo
- Recorded a completion percentage of more than 80 percent for the fourth time, while his 256.8 passing efficiency was the second highest of his career
- Leads the nation with 11 touchdown passes, ranks second in passing efficiency (208.6) and ranks among the top 10 quarterbacks in five different categories: yards per pass attempt (4th, 11.07), points responsible for (7th, 66), points responsible for per game (7th, 22.0), completion percentage (8th, .729), passing yards per game (9th, 313.7)
- Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and his 10th career weekly honor
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: C.J. Stroud (Nov. 22, 2021)
Defensive Player of the Week
Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
S – Sr. – Trenton, N.J. – Trenton Central
- Tallied five tackles (four solo), a sack, a forced fumble and an interception to help Penn State defeat Auburn 41-12 and become the first Big Ten school to sweep a home-and-home series against an SEC opponent since 2012
- Recorded a strip-sack in the third quarter, his first career sack and second career forced fumble, before adding his seventh career interception in the third and returning it for 27 yards
- The Nittany Lions’ 41 points marked the most allowed by Auburn to a non-conference opponent at home since 2001 (41 vs. Louisiana Tech in a 48-41 overtime win)
- Earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his first of the season
- Last Penn State Defensive Player of the Week: Ji’Ayir Brown (Nov. 8, 2021)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Charles Campbell, Indiana
PK – Jr. – Jackson, Tenn. – University School of Jackson
- Notched his second career four-field goal game to tie the program single-game record in Indiana’s 33-30 overtime victory over Western Kentucky
- Recorded a 51-yard field goal to win the game, his fourth career make from 50-plus yards and Indiana’s first walk-off field goal since 2016
- His four field goals tied for the most in the FBS in Week Three and he was one of four place kickers to convert a 50-plus yard field goal
- The Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the second Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his first since Nov. 2, 2020
- Last Indiana Special Teams Player of the Week: Haydon Whitehead (Dec. 7, 2020)
Freshman of the Week
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
RB – Shillington, Pa. – Governor Mifflin
- Finished with 10 rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Penn State’s 41-12 win at Auburn, becoming the first PSU true freshman running back with back-to-back 100-yard games since Noah Cain in 2019
- With runs of 54 and 53 yards, Singleton now has five runs of 40+ yards this season and three over 50 yards to lead the country
- His 334 yards are the most rushing yards by a Penn State freshman through first three games of a season, passing Saquon Barkley’s mark of 311 in 2015
- Earns the second Freshman of the Week honor of his career and second in as many weeks
- Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Nicholas Singleton (Sept. 12, 2022)
2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Aug. 29
O: Chase Brown, Jr., RB, ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, Jr., QB, NU
D: Cameron Mitchell, Jr., CB, NU
S: Luke Akers, Jr., P, NU
Sept. 5
O: Anthony Grant, Jr., RB, NEB
O: Sean Clifford, Sr., QB, PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, Sr., DE/LB, MSU
S: Tory Taylor, Jr., P, IOWA
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Sept. 12
O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, Sr., DE/LB, MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 19
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, IND
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU