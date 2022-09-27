Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following his 14-tackle performance against Wisconsin last Saturday, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Had 14 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in a 52-21 win over Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a 14-tackle effort in Ohio State’s conference-opening win over Wisconsin on Saturday night, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is this week’s Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced this morning. Eichenberg shares the honor with Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather.

Eichenberg, from Cleveland and St. Ignatius High School, added two tackles for loss to his stat line. The 14 tackles were a season high, as were his seven solo stops. With his help, the Buckeyes held Wisconsin to just 168 total yards through the first three quarters and star running back Braelon Allen to 67 yards on 15 carries.

Through four games, Ohio State’s defense has top 25 national rankings in total defense (18th, 283.0 yards/game), passing defense (22nd, 171.8 yards/game), scoring defense (21st, 16.0 points/game) and tackles for loss (17th, 30.0). Eichenberg leads the team in total tackles (33), tackles for loss (5.0 for minus 15 yards) and is tied with three other players for the lead with two sacks.