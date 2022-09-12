Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earned Big Ten accolades as announced by the conference on Monday.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Harrison Jr. is Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three TDs on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, has been chosen as the Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced today.

Harrison Jr. shares the honor with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. In a 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday, Harrison Jr. became just the second wide receiver in school history to have multiple three-touchdown games. The other is Joey Galloway, who did it is 1993 (vs. Michigan State) and 1994 (vs. Purdue). Harrison Jr.’s other three-TD performance was in last year’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah.

A Philadelphia native and graduate of St. Joseph’s Prep, Harrison Jr. has 12 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season. He’s currently second in the Big Ten in touchdown receptions, third in receiving yards and eighth in receptions.

The third-ranked Buckeyes (2-0) continue their season-opening five-game homestand on Saturday evening when they host Toledo (2-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX. Tickets to the game are available online at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.