COLUMBUS, Ohio — A couple of Buckeye wide receivers are game-time decisions for Ohio State’s game against Arkansas State on Saturday.

Here is the full availability report.

Game-Time Decision

§ WR Julian Fleming

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Unavailable

§ WR Kam Babb

§ CB Jordan Hancock

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ RB Evan Pryor