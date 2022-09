COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State might be without a top wide receiver in its opener against Notre Dame on Saturday. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming is a game-time decision among three Buckeyes who will be unavailable.

Below is the full availability report released by Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame – Sept. 3, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ WR Julian Fleming

Unavailable

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ RB Evan Pryor