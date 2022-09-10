Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day Talks 45-12 Win vs Arkansas State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes secured win No. 2 of the season with a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media immediately following the win.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ On the passing game improvements, Day said they were packing the box and the middle of the field was available. Arkansas State wanted to stop the run and that’s the balance that they were looking for on offense. “There were some good things in the pass game there.”

+ On giving up possessions on penalties and turnovers, Day said they only had 54 plays and Arkansas State had 76. The penalties were unacceptable. It will be a huge emphasis point this week.

+ On the assessment of the defense, Day said it was a bend and don’t break style in this game. The way they came out of halftime was good but they didn’t finish as strong as they wanted. “We have to keep building and growing.” But anytime the defense holds a team from scoring touchdowns, it’s a good day.

+ On Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Day said they weren’t 100 percent yet, so he didn’t want them out there. He won’t play them unless they’re 100 percent. He hopes to have them next week.

+ Marvin Harrison Jr.’s route running is very mature for his age. He had a chance for four touchdowns. He was a big part of them getting going on offense.

+ On Mike Hall Jr., Day said “he did it again this week.” They don’t expect him to miss any time after coming out of the game, but they will get the full evaluation later on.

+ On the inconsistency of the offense with getting touchdowns and then three-and-outs, Day said the defense forced them to play that way. Their style of defense meant that there were less completions but more plays with big yardage.

+ Day said there were things in this game he would have liked to have been executed better, but there were a lot of good things. He never wants to take a win for granted.

+ On the run-pass balance, Day said that’s the balance that they need but it depends on what the defense is doing. There are times when they have to pass and times they have to run. They have to be able to do that.

+ Caden Curry plays hard and is productive. “He’s one heck of a football player and I’m glad he’s a Buckeye.”

+ The running backs had clean runs. They both ran hard.

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes.