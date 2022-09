Ohio State vs Toledo Availability Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may once again be without veteran receivers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Saturday against Toledo.

Below is the full availability report.

Ohio State vs. Toledo – Sept. 17, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ WR Julian Fleming

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Unavailable

§ DE Omari Abor

§ WR Kam Babb

§ SAF Jantzen Dunn

§ CB Jordan Hancock

§ CB Jaylen Johnson

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ LB Teradja Mitchell

§ DT Zach Prater

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ TE Joe Royer