C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors

C.J. Stroud Claims Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Became the first Big Ten Conference QB to have three six-TD passing games

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After throwing for 361 and a school record-tying six touchdown passes on Saturday on a windy day in East Lansing, quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning.

Stroud was masterful as the Buckeyes picked up their first road win of the season at Michigan State. He completed 21-of-26 passes and became the first Ohio State and Big Ten quarterback to throw for six TD passes in three different games. Ohio State scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions in building a 49-13 third-quarter lead.

Four other Big Ten quarterbacks have thrown six TD passes on two occasions: Buckeyes J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, Iowa’s Chuck Long and Purdue’s Drew Brees.

Nationally, Stroud’s 24 touchdown passes ranks first as does his 207.5 quarterback rating. He’s also No. 1 in yards per attempt (10.9), 12th in completion percentage (70.6) and 15th in yards per game (289.5). In the Ohio State record books, Stroud passed Justin Fields for No. 2 on the list of career touchdown passes. He has 68 in 18 career starts.

An Ohio State Buckeye has earned a Big Ten weekly award for five consecutive weeks. They are: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (co-Offensive POW Sept. 12), Stroud (Offensive POW Sept. 19 and Oct. 10), LB Tommy Eichenberg (Defensive POW Sept. 26) and RB Miyan Williams (Offensive POW Oct. 3).