Miyan Williams Becomes “The Guy” in Buckeye Offense, Has Career-High, Record-Setting Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rutgers opens up with trick plays on offense and an onside kick attempt, Emeka Egbuka fumbles the first punt that gives Rutgers a touchdown and the lead. Then there’s a possible fumble by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and an illegal touching call, a forced fumble by Ohio State, and Rutgers started the second half with two penalties on kickoff.

There was a lot of weird going on Saturday against Rutgers, but one thing was consistent — Ohio State junior backup running back Miyan Williams’ run game.

Williams had a career high five touchdowns, a career high 21 carries, and a career high 189 yards in this game. He also reached over 1,000 career yards as a Buckeye. He averaged nine yards per carry and his 189 yards on the ground were more than Rutgers’ 187 yards of total offense. His 70-yard touchdown run was good for just one yard short of his career longest rush.

“That says a lot about the way he was running, especially in the red zone,” head coach Ryan Day said following the win. “Miyan [Williams] was running hard today and finished a bunch of runs. He turns a three yard run into five and keeps us on schedule.”

Ohio State’s two running back system has worked for years. The Buckeyes always strive for a two-headed monster in the backfield with two running backs who complement each other’s game.

With starter TreVeyon Henderson being an unexpected late addition to Ohio State’s list of unavailable players and not playing against Rutgers on Saturday, Williams did it on his own not only carrying the weight of the running back room, but making up most of Ohio State’s offense. No other Buckeye running back touched the ball against Rutgers.

While both Williams and Henderson recognize the benefit of splitting carries, Williams described it as “a blessing,” to be that guy in the offense on Saturday.

In the first half, Williams had three of Ohio State’s four touchdowns. His 91 first-half yards were more than Rutgers scored as a team on total offense. Williams had 36 of Ohio State’s 48 yards on its first drive. That drive led to his fourth touchdown of the season and third in the last two games.

A 10 play drive that extended nearly five minutes, almost all occurring when Ohio State was in the red zone, ended with a Williams touchdown, rushing in the end zone untouched.

Williams easily strolled into the end zone after Ohio State tried just about every play it could including a quarterback sneak. In real time, that red zone sequence took over 15 minutes as the Buckeyes tried to punch it in. But it was Williams who powered it in and gave the Buckeyes yet another touchdown.

Williams was having a career game early on, reaching career highs in the first half of the game alone. But he wasn’t just breaking his personal record. Williams also tied Ohio State’s program record with five rushing touchdowns in a single game. He joins Keith Byars and Pete Johnson as the only other Ohio State platers to have five rushing touchdowns in a game.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the pass game weren’t inefficient, but it was clear from Ohio State’s 161 yards in the air and its 252 on the ground, that it was Williams who got things rolling for the Buckeyes offensively against Rutgers.

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes.