Miyan Williams Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Buckeyes’ win against Rutgers.

Miyan Williams is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Scored a record-tying five rushing touchdowns in Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – On the heels of a record-tying performance Saturday afternoon versus Rutgers, Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Williams, from Cincinnati and a graduate of Winton Woods High School, made his third career start against the Scarlet Knights and finished with 189 yards on 21 carries with five touchdowns. The five rushing TDs tied the school record for rushing TDs, set previously by Keith Byars (1984 vs. Illinois) and Pete Johnson (1974 vs. North Carolina). Only one other Buckeye is known to have scored five touchdowns in a game: Carlos Hyde had four rushing and one receiving TD in 2013 at Illinois.

Williams set career highs for carries, yards and touchdowns. His TD runs came from 2, 1, 1, 70 and 2 yards out. The 70-yad TD run, which came early in the third quarter to give Ohio State a 35-10 lead, was just one shy of his career long of 71 yards, which was set in last year’s season-opener at Minnesota.

Through five weeks, Williams ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rushing with 497 yards on 64 carries. Among running backs nationally with 50 or more carries, his 7.7 yards-per-rush average ranks No. 1. His eight touchdowns are tied for fourth-best nationally.