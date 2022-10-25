COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Made four field goals and all six extra points in win over Iowa on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning.

Ruggles was perfect last Saturday in a 54-10 win over Iowa: he was four-for-four on field goals and made all six of his extra points. Ruggles’ field goals – which all came in the first half – were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. His 46-yarder to open the scoring was a season-long. Ruggles’ four made field goals also matches his career high, which was previously set last season in wins over Penn State and Nebraska.

For the season, Ruggles is six-for-seven on field goals and 47-for-47 on extra points. Combined with his numbers from last season, Ruggles has made 26-of-28 field goals as a Buckeye and all 121 extra points.

Ohio State is 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll. The Buckeyes head out on the road this Saturday and will face No. 13 Penn State in State College. The game will kick off at noon and be shown nationally on FOX.

Ohio State’s Big Ten Players of the Week

Sept. 12: Marvin Harrison Jr. – Offensive

Sept. 19: C.J. Stroud – Offensive

Sept. 25: Tommy Eichenberg – co-Defensive

Oct. 3: Miyan Williams – Offensive

Oct. 10: C.J. Stroud – Offensive

Oct. 24: Noah Ruggles – Special Teams

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes.