Football The Latest

Ohio State Availability Report vs Iowa

by Caroline Rice0 comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return for the Buckeyes this week.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Game 7 Status Report 

Ohio State vs. Iowa – Oct. 22, 2022  – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio       

Game-Time Decision

§  None

Unavailable

§  DE Omari Abor

§  WR Kam Babb

§  CB Cam Brown

§  RB T.C. Caffey

§  WR Corban Cleveland

§  DE Tyler Friday

§  CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§  DE Mitchell Melton

§  LB Teradja Mitchell

§  LB Jalen Pace

§  RB Evan Pryor

§  DT Bryce Prater

§  TE Joe Royer

§  SAF Kourt Williams

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.