Ohio State Availability Report vs Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return for the Buckeyes this week.
Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.
Game 7 Status Report
Ohio State vs. Iowa – Oct. 22, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio
Game-Time Decision
§ None
Unavailable
§ DE Omari Abor
§ WR Kam Babb
§ CB Cam Brown
§ RB T.C. Caffey
§ WR Corban Cleveland
§ DE Tyler Friday
§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar
§ DE Mitchell Melton
§ LB Teradja Mitchell
§ LB Jalen Pace
§ RB Evan Pryor
§ DT Bryce Prater
§ TE Joe Royer
§ SAF Kourt Williams