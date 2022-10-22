Ohio State Availability Report vs Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return for the Buckeyes this week.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Game 7 Status Report

Ohio State vs. Iowa – Oct. 22, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ None

Unavailable

§ DE Omari Abor

§ WR Kam Babb

§ CB Cam Brown

§ RB T.C. Caffey

§ WR Corban Cleveland

§ DE Tyler Friday

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ DE Mitchell Melton

§ LB Teradja Mitchell

§ LB Jalen Pace

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ DT Bryce Prater

§ TE Joe Royer

§ SAF Kourt Williams