Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without running back Miyan Williams against Michigan State on Saturday. He is among 11 Buckeyes who are unavailable. Offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi will be a game-time decision.
Ohio State at Michigan State – Oct. 8, 2022 – Spartan Stadium; East Lansing, Mich.
Game-Time Decision
§ OG Enokk Vimahi
Unavailable
§ DE Omari Abor
§ WR Kam Babb
§ DE Tyler Friday
§ CB Jordan Hancock
§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar
§ LB Mitchell Melton
§ LB Teradja Mitchell
§ RB Evan Pryor
§ TE Joe Royer
§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
§ RB Miyan Williams
2 Responses
there is a shocker every time this report is released..if this team ever has all it’s top guys playing , nobody can stop them.
Here we go again with Miyan Williams. Does anyone know what his injury was last year that kept him out of several games?