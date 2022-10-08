Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without running back Miyan Williams against Michigan State on Saturday. He is among 11 Buckeyes who are unavailable. Offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi will be a game-time decision.

Ohio State at Michigan State – Oct. 8, 2022 – Spartan Stadium; East Lansing, Mich.

Game-Time Decision

§ OG Enokk Vimahi

Unavailable

§ DE Omari Abor

§ WR Kam Babb

§ DE Tyler Friday

§ CB Jordan Hancock

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ LB Teradja Mitchell

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ TE Joe Royer

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§ RB Miyan Williams