Football The Latest

Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan State

by Caroline Rice2 comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without running back Miyan Williams against Michigan State on Saturday. He is among 11 Buckeyes who are unavailable. Offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi will be a game-time decision.

Ohio State at Michigan State – Oct. 8, 2022  – Spartan Stadium; East Lansing, Mich.     

 

Game-Time Decision

§  OG Enokk Vimahi

 

Unavailable

§  DE Omari Abor

§  WR Kam Babb

§  DE Tyler Friday

§  CB Jordan Hancock

§  CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§  LB Mitchell Melton

§  LB Teradja Mitchell

§  RB Evan Pryor

§  TE Joe Royer

§  WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§  RB Miyan Williams

2 Responses

  1. there is a shocker every time this report is released..if this team ever has all it’s top guys playing , nobody can stop them.

    reply

  2. Here we go again with Miyan Williams. Does anyone know what his injury was last year that kept him out of several games?

    reply

