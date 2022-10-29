Ohio State Availability Report vs Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba when it faces the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. He is among 15 unavailable players.

Below is the full availability report.

Game 8 Status Report

Ohio State at Penn State – Oct. 29, 2022 – Beaver Stadium; State College, Pa.

Game-Time Decision

None

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kam Babb

CB Cam Brown

WR Caleb Burton

RB T.C. Caffey

WR Corban Cleveland

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

DE Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

TE Joe Royer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams