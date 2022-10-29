Ohio State Availability Report vs Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba when it faces the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. He is among 15 unavailable players.
Below is the full availability report.
Game 8 Status Report
Ohio State at Penn State – Oct. 29, 2022 – Beaver Stadium; State College, Pa.
Game-Time Decision
- None
Unavailable
- DE Omari Abor
- WR Kam Babb
- CB Cam Brown
- WR Caleb Burton
- RB T.C. Caffey
- WR Corban Cleveland
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
- DE Mitchell Melton
- LB Teradja Mitchell
- LB Jalen Pace
- RB Evan Pryor
- LS Bradley Robinson
- TE Joe Royer
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- SAF Kourt Williams