Ohio State Availability Report vs Penn State

by Caroline Rice0 comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba when it faces the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. He is among 15 unavailable players.

Below is the full availability report.

Game 8 Status Report

Ohio State at Penn State – Oct. 29, 2022  – Beaver Stadium; State College, Pa.       

Game-Time Decision

  • None

Unavailable

  • DE Omari Abor
  • WR Kam Babb
  • CB Cam Brown
  • WR Caleb Burton
  • RB T.C. Caffey
  • WR Corban Cleveland
  • CB Lloyd McFarquhar
  • DE Mitchell Melton
  • LB Teradja Mitchell
  • LB Jalen Pace
  • RB Evan Pryor
  • LS Bradley Robinson
  • TE Joe Royer
  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • SAF Kourt Williams
