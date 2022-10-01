Football The Latest

Ohio State Availability Report vs Rutgers

by Caroline Rice0 comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may be without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka when it faces the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Oct. 1, 2022  – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio     

 

Game-Time Decision

§  WR Emeka Egbuka

Unavailable

§  DE Omari Abor

§  WR Kam Babb

§  CB Cam Brown

§  SAF Jantzen Dunn

§  DE Tyler Friday

§  LB Palaie Gaoteote

§  CB Jordan Hancock

§  CB Cam Martinez

§  CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§  LB Mitchell Melton

§  LB Teradja Mitchell

§  RB Evan Pryor

§  TE Joe Royer

§  WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

