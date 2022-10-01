Ohio State Availability Report vs Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may be without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka when it faces the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.
Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Oct. 1, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio
Game-Time Decision
§ WR Emeka Egbuka
Unavailable
§ DE Omari Abor
§ WR Kam Babb
§ CB Cam Brown
§ SAF Jantzen Dunn
§ DE Tyler Friday
§ LB Palaie Gaoteote
§ CB Jordan Hancock
§ CB Cam Martinez
§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar
§ LB Mitchell Melton
§ LB Teradja Mitchell
§ RB Evan Pryor
§ TE Joe Royer
§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba