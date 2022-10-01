Ohio State Availability Report vs Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may be without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka when it faces the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Oct. 1, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ WR Emeka Egbuka

Unavailable

§ DE Omari Abor

§ WR Kam Babb

§ CB Cam Brown

§ SAF Jantzen Dunn

§ DE Tyler Friday

§ LB Palaie Gaoteote

§ CB Jordan Hancock

§ CB Cam Martinez

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ LB Teradja Mitchell

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ TE Joe Royer

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba