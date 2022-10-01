Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, C.J., Stroud, Miyan Williams Talk 49-10 Win vs Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Immediately following the Buckeyes’ 49-10 win vs Rutgers, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and running back Miyan Williams met with the media to answer questions from reporters.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ During the five game stretch, Day said he appreciates the support from everybody. They feel the crowd and energy. They also want to thank everyone involved who make the game day experience possible.

+ On the interaction with Greg Schiano in the fourth quarter, Day said they came after the punt and Jesse Mirco saw that he had nobody on him to the right so he took it. He took a shot on the sideline and then things got heated. “It was just coaches defending their side.” Day told Schiano after the game that he had a lot of respect for him. Day told Mirco they’d talk about his decision on Sunday.

+ They didn’t expect TreVeyon Henderson to not be available but he struggled in warm ups. They were a bit surprised.

+ On Miyan Williams stepping up, Day said his statistics say a lot about the way he was running, especially in the red zone. He was running really hard and finished a bunch of runs. “Miyan [Williams] had a really good day for us.”

+ On Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers’ improvement, Day said they’re playing faster and diagnosing plays faster. They also have another year under their belt and have seen things over and over again. They also feel comfortable in the scheme and Jim Knowles gives them a good perspective.

+ They will evaluate Tanner McCalister later today. He doesn’t have an update on his status. They are also trying to get Cam Brown back as soon as they can.

+ On the defensive front setting the tone, Day said they were disruptive and moved the line of scrimmage. They are getting in a rhythm and are creating a body of work.

+ A game like this is why balance is so important on offense.

+ Zach Harrison is playing well and has built momentum. His plays were huge in this game and he’s playing at a high level. “There’s a chance he’s playing his best football right now.”

+ On getting used to winning games on defense and with running the ball, Day said it feels great anytime they win a game. “If a team says they’re going to take away this, then you have to do something else and that’s just the way it goes.” Being able to do that starts with the quarterback.

+ This team is hungry and they are playing with an edge.

C.J. Stroud

+ “We won.” Stroud said Rutgers’ goal as a defense was to not let the pass game win, so they ran the ball and he was ok with that. Their offense is a recipe for a win and success.

+ Miyan Williams has been through a lot and has put a lot of work in. “It’s cool to see his work pay off.”

+ On the interception, Stroud said it was cover two and he tried to put the ball over his head. The nickel carried and they put a blanket over the offense, so Stroud said he just needed to be smarter with it. He knew he could have made that throw but just missed something on this one.

+ On the challenges of getting into a rhythm with receivers in and out of the game, Stroud said the rhythm is fine no matter who is in because he has built chemistry with everybody. But they are always improving and always working.

Miyan Williams

+ He didn’t know of his touchdown record until after he scored the last one and then the staff told him.

+ On being “that guy” in the offense today, Williams said it’s a blessing, and everyone on the field made it happen for him. He told TreVeyon Henderson that he’s got him today. The offensive line and tight ends were doing a great job blocking.

+ On the feeling of getting into a grove, Williams said after the first touchdown he told the offense they have to keep the ball rolling. He felt it after that first touchdown on the first drive.

+ On the 70-yard touchdown, Williams said he saw nothing but green grass and then was just telling himself don’t get caught. He just kept running. “It’s a blessing to break one.” He ran and saw the safety blitz but he made him miss and there was no-one else in front of him.

+ He scored six touchdowns in one game in high school. He never would have thought he would have a game like this here.

