Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Kevin Wilson Provide Updates, Preview Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following Ohio State’s off week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday to provide updates on the team and preview the Buckeyes’ matchup against Iowa on Saturday. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson also answered questions from reporters.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ Coming off of the bye week, a lot of injured players got rest. Day will have a better idea of injury updates through practice this week.

+ On Iowa’s No. 3 ranked defense, Day said they are very good. The offense has been working hard to figure out how to attack them. Iowa changes things up and there’s a reason why year in and year out they are a top defense. They are great at pad level and are good with their hands. They also force their hands on the ball, create turnovers, and limit explosive plays with good tackling and sound fundamentals. They play a four down scheme but make adjustments well.

+ “The goal is to be the best in the country in everything that we do.” The second half of the season started on Monday and there are bigger challenges ahead.

+ The cornerbacks have been working hard and they understand where they need to get better. Saturday will be the ultimate test. The work, preparation, and attention is there.

+ The off week allows them to take a step back and look at things and processes. They emphasized fundamentals and techniques. In the bye week they look ahead to how they structure practices with the styles of games that are coming up and now coming off of the bye week the focus is on beating Iowa.

+ On Iowa’s offense, Day said Iowa is interested in controlling the game and that is their recipe to winning. They aren’t interested in the most amount of yards and scoring but they play complementary football on both sides of the ball and try to control the game.

+ On his philosophy of scoring a lot and getting a lot of yards on offense, Day said it started in his playing days. They wanted to get defenses to defend the whole field horizontally and vertically. The goal is to stress the defense.

+ There is a long list of areas for improvement in the offense, even despite its success. They players and coaches know there are issues. “We have to bring it every single week.”

+ On carrying over momentum from the first half of the season, Day said energy has been really good. They had a lot of “juice” even during the off week, a couple days away re-energized them. Sometimes players get into a lull in the bye week but that didn’t happen.

+ The recruits now are seeing the success in the defense that the coaching staff talked about in the off season. What they expected and wanted is now happening and the recruits see that and want to be a part of it.

+ The success of the red zone offense comes from their balance of running and throwing with good scheme. But they have to continue to do that, rarely is anyone wide open in the red zone.

+ “There’s a reason why it’s Ohio against the world, and it has been for many years.” The players have to block out the noise.

+ On the 2017 loss at Iowa, Day said, “that’s a scar that doesn’t go away, I’ve felt it this week.” They have talked a lot about it and they will continue to talk about it. This team is always difficult to beat.

DC Jim Knowles

+ There’s more that can be done with the safety position. There’s a lot they haven’t needed to do yet and they can always do more with the safeties when they need to.

+ J.T Tuimoloau uses up a lot of blocks and makes initial penetration in the pass rush even through holds. He makes things happen at the play like forcing the quarterback to do something different right away and he doesn’t always get the credit for it.

+ Tommy Eichenberg has the confidence to take his shot. He knows where the ball is going to be, he makes the reads, and he’s right most of the time.

+ The defense has to contest Iowa’s tight ends and not give them too much space. “Tight coverage is the key, whether in zone or man, you have to get your hands on them.”

+ The cornerbacks have gotten more reps and he has coached the “finish” more. He takes a lot of responsibility but the more reps they get against the offense in practice, the better they will be. Going against Ohio State’s offense gives them a good indicator of how they will perform against offenses they will face later.

+ Positive results help improve the defense because they see it work and players need that. When he continues to push them, they know that good comes out of it. But it’s also about habits, training, and fighting every day to improve no matter the circumstances. But doing well helps.

Kevin Wilson

+ They have created a multiplicity of packages on offense and versatility from missing players. It will be challenging to mix it all in going forward but the players understand the unselfishness needed to make it work.

+ Iowa’s defense plays great leverage up front, they get off blocks, their eye discipline is good which is why they get their hands on so many balls, and they are clean up front. They don’t flash but they have quality players. This will be a great test for Ohio State’s offense.

+ Dawand Jones is not close to where he can be. He is still young and growing. Wilson is proud of the way he’s growing and thinks Jones has a high ceiling.

+ On not being stopped in the red zone, Wilson said they’ve been able to run it better but Iowa will make that tough this week. Running the ball helps them stay on schedule and C.J. Stroud also doesn’t force the ball.

+ “When you play the best defenses you see who you really are.”